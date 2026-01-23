Snow Storm May Be ‘Most Impactful’ In Five Years: State Climatologist

BIG STORM BREWING – The snow storm that is expected to hit our area this weekend could be the most impactful storm in the last five years, the state Climatologist said. (File photo).

The upcoming snow storm expected to hit the area late Saturday into Sunday could be the most impactful storm in five years, according to the state Climatologist.

Dave Robinson, a Franklin resident and the New Jersey State Climatologist, said in an email on January 23 that the expected storm could be a “long-duration event, likely to have major impacts throughout the county. A good chance this might be the largest, most impactful storm since the January 31-February 3, 2021 storm. That one deposited 14”-23” across the county.”

The storm is expected to be so severe that multiple, town-wide rounds of plowing may be necessary, Mayor Phil Kramer said in a January 23 statement.

“The latest forecast runs suggest that as much as a foot of snow may fall in Somerset County,” Robinson said in the email. “There could be more in the north of the county.”

“However, it is looking likely that at least in the southern portion the snow may change to sleet (ice pellets) and possibly briefly freezing rain for a time Sunday afternoon before returning to snow late Sunday into Monday,” he wrote. “Depending on how long the sleet may last snow totals will be lower than up north. Perhaps in the 8-12” range.”

North and south Somerset County is usually delineated by Route 78, he said.

We’re not likely to escape winter’s grip after the storm, either, Robinson wrote.

“Confidence is extremely high that this will be a cold weekend, and for that matter, for the upcoming week,” he wrote. “While average highs at this coldest time of the year are generally in the mid- to upper-30s, it is likely that highs will remain in the upper teens and 20s at least through next Friday.”

“Lows are likely to be in the single digits or even dip below zero on many nights (note that it was -7° this past Wednesday morning at the Rutgers NJ Weather Network station at Duke Farms in Hillsborough),” he wrote.

Kramer said in his statement that plowing will begin once the snow depth reached 2 inches.

“Primary roads have priority,” he wrote. “Due to the severity and duration of the storm, we will likely need to plow the entire town multiple times, and each full plowing cycle takes several hours to complete across Franklin Township’s more than 200 miles of roadway.”

“Residents are strongly urged to avoid driving if at all possible,” he wrote. “Street parking restrictions will be in effect, as parked vehicles significantly interfere with snow-removal and emergency operations.”

Parking vehicles on any township street – except for Brookline Ave., Home St., Ambrose St., and Philips Rd. – during snow emergencies is prohibited, according to the Franklin Township Police. Vehicles parked on other streets may be towed.

Street brining operations have begun, Kramer wrote.

“There is a salt shortage throughout the state, and brining is a very salt-efficient method of treating roadways,” he wrote. “We are in better shape than many municipalities and have a plan to replenish supplies after the storm. I have spoken to the state about the issue.”

The Mayor suggested that residents prepare in advance: Stock up on food and essential supplies, prepare for possible power outages with batteries and alternate heat sources, and use fossil-fuel heaters and generators safely and properly to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“When I must travel in severe winter conditions, I always carry enough winter gear to allow me to walk at least a mile in the event of a breakdown,” Kramer wrote. “I encourage residents to plan ahead in the same way.”

Township emergency radio broadcasts will be available on AM 1630 in the event of an emergency, he wrote. Residents are encouraged to sign up to NIXLE alerts at https://www.franklintwpnj.org/our-township/connect-with-us.

Township offices are expected to be closed on January 26, but that may change due to weather conditions, Kramer wrote.

