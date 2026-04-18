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FBCLG Health Equity Symposium Draws NJ Lt. Governor, Calls for Action on Racial Gaps in Care

April 18, 2026 Community Building, Featured, Food Bank, Franklin Food Bank, General News, Religion

CALL FOR ACTION – Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell speaks April 18 at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens’ Health Equity Symposium.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell on April 18 called on faith communities across the state to move beyond awareness and into action on health equity, telling a symposium audience at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens that too many residents are falling through the cracks of a disconnected government system.

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