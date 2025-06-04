Sneak Peek Into Early Planning For Township’s USA 250th Anniversary Celebration Given

PLANNING THE PARTY – Historic Commissioner Bob LaCorte talks about the ideas being formed for the Township’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding.

The newly minted chairman of the as-yet-unnamed committee to plan the Township’s commemoration of the country’s 250th anniversary recently gave a few sneak peeks into early planning of the event.

Bob LaCorte, who was named to the post by the Mayor and Township Council at its May 27 meeting, told his fellow Historic Preservation Commission members what his initial thoughts are for the 2026 celebration at the Commission’s June 3 meeting.

LaCorte said he would like to have an event in each of the Township’s villages, and would also like to have a Revolutionary War battle reenactment in Colonial Park.

“I’ll talk to the County about that,” he said.

LaCorte said he has already started contacting people who might be interested in participating. One of them is his daughter, Katie, who is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution organization.

LaCorte said he was given teh suggestion to make a section of this year’s Franklin Day celebration in Colonial Park … colonial.

“So there may be one section where it’s going to be colonial, and you’ll have a woman who maybe will teach you how to turn butter,” he said. “There’s a woman that Katie knows that actually will teach you how to make colonial cookies over an open pit.”

LaCorte also is looking into having someone portray George Washington.

He said he’d like to focus on a handful of events during the Revolution that took place in or near Franklin, including a small skirmish by the Franklin Inn

“So there’s a lot of ideas floating around,” he said. “We haven’t had an official meeting yet. I’m still kind of forming the team together.”

LaCorte said Board of Education member Bill Grippo, who was instrumental in the building of the Cultural Arts Gazebo in the Municipal Complex, will handle anything happening at the gazebo.

“So there’s a lot of different ideas,” LaCorte said. “We have time, but we don’t have time.”

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments