Franklin Cultural And Arts Organizations Receive County Grants

Made possible by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, the LAP Grant is funded through a partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, while the CHPP Grant is funded through a partnership with the New Jersey Historical Commission.

Four township-based culture and arts groups were among 27 organizations in Somerset County awarded a total of $283,450 in 2026 through the County History Partnership Program (CHPP) and Local Arts Program (LAP).

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