Small Warehouse Approved By Planning Board

ENGINEER’S TESTIMONY – Joe Holzapfel testifies about the proposed warehouse on Davidson Avenue at the January 7 Planning Board meeting.

A 37,000-square-foot warehouse planned for a site on Davidson Avenue was approved January 7 by the Planning Board.

The warehouse will be located behind an existing building housing a light manufacturing business.

The new building will hold 35,511 square feet of warehouse space and 1,950 square feet of office space, the Board was told by Joe Holzapfel, the project’s engineer.

There will be five loading docks and one drive-in door, project architect John Mannino told the Board.

In addition to the site plan, the Board also approved bulk variances for side yard setbacks and drive aisle width.

The project’s landscaping plan includes 277 new plantings, of which 177 are trees, Holzapfel said.

“We are looking to enhance the first existing building with additional grasses, lawns in front of the building, accent some of the sidewalks that are also along that building,” he said.

Holzapfel said there was no plan to install sidewalks because the area is not “walkable,” prompting a response from Board member Robert Thomas.

“I’m concerned now that we missed the boat again, because I have some mixed feelings about the sidewalk issue,” he said. “You’re a property or two from a restaurant. You’re also relatively close neighbors to a potential affordable housing project. You made an accurate statement that it’s not walkable, and that’s true.”

“It’s not walkable because there’s no place to walk,” he said. “But if you travel Davidson, there are a number of people walking on the roadway because it offers bus service. Personally, I think it’s time we started insisting on sidewalks on at least one side of Davidson Avenue.”

“I don’t know how the board feels about it,” he said. “I don’t know whether this is the side to start, but at least it’s brought up for a quick review. You can drop it or go after it, whatever the board wants to do.”

“I’ve come to appreciate what you’re saying, Bob, in that we sometimes are left with buyer’s remorse by not insisting on them,” Board chairman Michael Orsini said.

Turning to Holzapfel and project attorney Matt Flynn, Orsini asked if it would be possible to include a sidewalk “and not substantially change your plan? I’m getting yes from the audience.”

The Board unanimously approved the application, with the inclusion of sidewalks.

