Schools Superintendent Search Firm Looks For Public’s Input

The search firm helping the Board of Education with its search for a new schools Superintendent has set two public meetings in March to receive input from township residents.

The sessions are scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. on March 5 and March 9. The March 5 session will be virtual, while the March 9 session will be in-person.

Schools Superintendent John Ravally announced last month that he will retire at the end of this school year. Ravally has been Superintendent since July 2015.

In 2019, Ravally was named the Somerset County Superintendent of the Year.

The company, Strategic Exemplary Alliance, wants public input to “help create a leadership profile that reflects the values, priorities, and aspirations of our schools and the characteristics desired in the next

superintendent of schools,” according to a flier about the events.

To log in to the virtual session, point your browser to meet.google.com/ggz-vrpn-sjy or join by phone at 1-484-787-2391, PIN: 286818286.

The in-person session will be held at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road.

