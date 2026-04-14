Raritan Valley Symphonic Band To Concertize At FHS

The Raritan Valley Symphonic Band presents its annual Spring concert, “Music From the Masters” at 3 p.m. April 26 at Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue.

Under the direction of Music Director William Berz, the free concert features a wind band transcription of Carl Orff’s popular cantata “Carmina Burana”. Other works by composers Richard Strauss, J. S. Bach, John Philip Sousa, Clare Grundman, and Alfred Reed will be performed.

The concert begins with Richard Strauss’ Königsmarsch (King’s March), one of the composer’s eight marches. Originally composed for piano in 1906, the march was premiered in 1907 in both orchestral and military band arrangements with the composer conducting. The grand fanfare that opens this march embodies the rich scoring and harmonic power of the Romantic period.

For Carmina Burana (Songs of Beuern), composer Carl Orff set 24 11th through 13th Century poems to music. These texts were secular with many focusing on Earthy subjects. Originally composed in 1936 for large orchestra, multiple choirs, and vocal soloists, this transcription for wind band by John Krance was completed while consulting with composer Orff. The opening and closing movement’s “O Fortuna” has been used in numerous films, becoming one of the more recognizable classical compositions in popular culture.

Following intermission, the program resumes with John Philip Sousa’s Semper Fidelis (Always Faithful) march, which Sousa regarded as his best march, musically speaking. Composed in 1886 after President Chester A. Arthur expressed displeasure at the official use of “Hail to the Chief”, which was an old Scottish boarding song, Semper Fidelis is now recognized as the official march of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Johann Sebastian Bach’s Fantasia in G Major was originally a three-part work for organ composed between 1708 and 1712. This wind band transcription by Richard Franko Goldman and Robert L. Leist premiered in 1957 by the Goldman band. The many wind instruments of the band carry forward the richness faithful to the original version for organ – a classic for wind band.

Alfred Reed’s Ballade features RVSB alto saxophone soloist Frank Amato. Composed in 1958 for woodwind virtuoso Vincent J. “Jimmy” Albato, the work was commissioned by the instrument manufacturer G. LeBlanc Corporation.

Clare Gundman’s Kentucky 1800 is based on the tunes of three American folk songs: “The Promised Land,” “Cindy,” and “I’m Sad and I’m Lonely,” melodies which are reminiscent of the years the pioneers were forging westward during the 18th and 19th Centuries, a time when the territory of Kentucky was West.

The program concludes with selections from the original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof. The story centers on Tevye, a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family. The songs in this medley include “Fiddler on the Roof,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “To Life.”

RVSB comprises about 70 musicians from the Northern and Central New Jersey area. Band membership includes professional musicians and music educators, as well as amateur musicians ranging in age from high school through retirees.

Music Director William Berz is Professor Emeritus at Rutgers University, where he served on the faculty for 42 years and was Director of the Music department for 11 years. Dr. Berz has led the RVSB since 2022.

Soloist Frank Amato has been the principal saxophonist of the RVSB for more than 10 years and was recently appointed as the band’s Assistant Conductor. He is currently the Director of Bands at Abraham Clark High School in Roselle.

This concert is funded, in part, by a grant from the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission. This concert is sponsored by Joe Kozoh and Associates of Keller Williams Realty. For more information about the band please visit www.rvsb.org.

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