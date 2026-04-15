NJ Labor Department Issues Stop-Work Orders Against Somerset Excavating Firm Over Wage Theft

Artur Alves Excavating Inc. of Elizabeth Avenue was ordered to stop work at The College of New Jersey in Ewing and at the Cranford Public Library. The contractor was hired as a subcontractor on both projects. A total of 18 workers were affected across the two sites.

The New Jersey Department of Labor issued two stop-work orders April 8 against a township-based excavating company, halting work at a college and public library construction site after investigators uncovered wage theft and multiple labor law violations.

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