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Township Council Honors Community Groups, Marks Heritage and Awareness Months

April 15, 2026 Food Bank, General News, Township Council

The Township Council opened its April 14 meeting with a flurry of commendations and proclamations, recognizing a local service club’s donation to the Franklin Food Bank, celebrating the township’s business community, and designating April as the official month for multiple awareness and heritage causes.

From food security to “Dark Skies,” the evening’s recognitions painted a portrait of a community that Council members say is defined by its diversity and civic engagement.

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