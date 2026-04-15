Township Council Honors Community Groups, Marks Heritage and Awareness Months

From food security to “Dark Skies,” the evening’s recognitions painted a portrait of a community that Council members say is defined by its diversity and civic engagement.

The Township Council opened its April 14 meeting with a flurry of commendations and proclamations, recognizing a local service club’s donation to the Franklin Food Bank, celebrating the township’s business community, and designating April as the official month for multiple awareness and heritage causes.

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