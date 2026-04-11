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Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School Students, Faculty Have Busy Semester

April 10, 2026 Education, TEECS

CATCHING THEIR BREATH – Members of the Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School VEX IQ Elementary Team, X-Stream, who have qualified for the 2026 VEX Robotics World Championship.
The 2026 VEX Robotics World Championship will take place from April 21–30, 2026, at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.

Students and faculty at Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School have logged a string of competitive and academic achievements in recent months, earning national recognition in rocketry and robotics while also presenting original research at Princeton University and traveling abroad for a cultural exchange program.

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