Planning Board Approves EV Charging Stations For WaWa

The applicant, IONNA LLC, represented by attorney Joe Papparo of Forzio, Bromberg and Newman, won Board support after an evening of discussion that centered on how the proposed canopy, the most visually prominent element of the project, would look to nearby Myrtle Street residents, and what steps would be taken to shield the neighborhood from light, equipment and signage.

The Township Planning Board on April 15 approved an application for a major electric vehicle charging upgrade at the Wawa gas station and convenience store at 607 Somerset St., paving the way for 12 EV charging stations, a protective canopy and two ADA-accessible charging stalls.

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