FHS Sports: Warriors Baseball Buries Somerville, 11-3, Looks To Quick Rematch

The Warriors never trailed, building a 5-0 lead through three innings before Somerville answered with three in the fourth to make it 5-3. Franklin added a run in the fifth, then buried the Pioneers with five in the sixth to stretch the lead to 11-3.

The Franklin High School baseball Warriors in an April 14 game against Somerville scored in five of six innings and broke the game open with a five-run sixth to defeat the Pioneers 11-3.

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