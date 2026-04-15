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FHS Sports: Warriors Baseball Buries Somerville, 11-3, Looks To Quick Rematch

April 15, 2026 Baseball, High School Sports, Sports

NAILING IT DOWN – Shayne Rooney pitched a scoreless 7th to cement the Warriors’ win against Somerville on April 14. (File photo).

The Franklin High School baseball Warriors in an April 14 game against Somerville scored in five of six innings and broke the game open with a five-run sixth to defeat the Pioneers 11-3.

The Warriors never trailed, building a 5-0 lead through three innings before Somerville answered with three in the fourth to make it 5-3. Franklin added a run in the fifth, then buried the Pioneers with five in the sixth to stretch the lead to 11-3.

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