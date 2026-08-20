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Road Resurfacing Program Updates

August 19, 2026 Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Please note due to extreme heat and weather conditions these dates are subject to change 

Pierce St (Cedar Grove to Davidson) -Milling and paving to begin on or about 8/18 -In progress

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Check Also

Road Resurfacing Program Update: August 13, 2026

Following is the latest update on the Township’s road resurfacing program. Please note due to …

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