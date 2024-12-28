Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman To Keynote MLK Foundation Breakfast

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 Martin Luther King Foundation Community Breakfast.

The breakfast is set for 8:30 a.m. January 20 at DoubleTree by Hilton, 200 Atrium Drive.

The event is a fundraiser for scholarships awarded by the Foundation to Franklin Township graduating seniors.

Early bird tickets, available until December 31, are $50. After December 31, tickets are $60.

No tickets will be available at the door.

For tickets or sponsorship information, Visit www.FTMLK.org, Email FTMLKCF@gmail.com or call (732) 328-8374.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments