Redevelopment Agency Hears From Prospective Renaissance 2000 Redeveloper

The company that wants to take over the unfinished Renaissance 2000 development project along Route 27 introduced itself to the township Redevelopment Agency on March 30, describing its conceptual plan to build the project’s final 90 units.

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