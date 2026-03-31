Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Redevelopment Agency Hears From Prospective Renaissance 2000 Redeveloper

March 31, 2026 Development, Redevelopment

EXPLAINING THE DESIGN – Shaun Joseph, an architectural consultant for VDS Development Partners & Advisors, explains aspects to the company’s conceptual plan to finish the Renaissance 2000 project along Route 27 to the Redevelopment Agency on March 30.

The company that wants to take over the unfinished Renaissance 2000 development project along Route 27 introduced itself to the township Redevelopment Agency on March 30, describing its conceptual plan to build the project’s final 90 units.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Planning Board Approves Request To Subdivide One Acre From Preserved Suydam Farm

MAKING THE CASE – Engineer Michael Ford, foreground, testifies for a minor subdivision application at …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.