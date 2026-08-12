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Council Commemorates India’s 80th Independence Day

August 12, 2026 Township Council, Uncategorized

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION – Township Councilmen Ram Anbarasan and Shubhendu Singh (left to right) present the Council’s proclamation honoring the 80th anniversary of Indian independence at the August 11 meeting.

A call for Indian-Americans to serve their communities punctuated the Township Council’s commemoration of India’s 80th anniversary of independence at the August 11 Council meeting.

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