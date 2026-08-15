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What’s Happening This Weekend

August 14, 2026 Around Town, Entertainment

There are plenty of summer events around the region this weekend, especially if you’re willing to travel a bit.

Here’s the rundown:

Saturday, August 15

Music & Festivals

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