Township YMCA Campers Participate In Triathlon

This summer, children from Camp SOAR at Franklin Township YMCA and Camp STAR at Hillsborough YMCA, branches of Greater Somerset County YMCA, had the opportunity to experience the sport of triathlon through a partnership with USA Triathlon.

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