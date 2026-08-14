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Township YMCA Campers Participate In Triathlon

August 14, 2026 Franklin Township YMCA, General News

YOUNG ATHLETES – Members of the Franklin Township YMCA Camp SOAR participated in a recent triathlon. (Photo: Greater Somerset County YMCA)

This summer, children from Camp SOAR at Franklin Township YMCA and Camp STAR at Hillsborough YMCA, branches of Greater Somerset County YMCA, had the opportunity to experience the sport of triathlon through a partnership with USA Triathlon.

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