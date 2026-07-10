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Rain Causes Widespread Flooding

July 10, 2026 Environment

WATERLOGGED – Water begins to pool on South Middlebush Road in-between July 9 storms.

On-and-off-again rain storms caused flooding in several spots in the Township on July 8.

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