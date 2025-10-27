Quail Brook Senior Center November Schedule

Somerset County senior centers will celebrate Family Caregiver Month in November.

During the month of November, Somerset County is recognizing the selfless work and commitment of caregivers. Caregivers work behind the scenes to provide day-to-day and often 24-hour support to individuals and families that need specialized care. The role of caregiver is not only limited to doctors, nurses, and other medical staff. In fact, many caregivers are regular people who are tasked with caring for a family member or friend due to a disability, injury, or illness.

In honor of National Family Caregiver Month, two free workshops will be held for caregivers at the Senior Wellness Centers in Bridgewater and Basking Ridge in November. Caregivers of an elderly individual or someone under 60 are eligible to attend. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required. To register, contact Claudia Ernst at (908) 541-5747 or cernst@somersetcountynj.gov.

Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 876 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ. Registration is due by October 30, 2025.

Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 202 Mount Airy Road, Basking Ridge, NJ. Registration is due by November 13, 2025.

Both events will offer a complimentary dinner and provide an opportunity for caregivers to engage in self-care by learning healthy coping tips, socializing with other caregivers, and relaxing through guided yoga. A special presentation by the Legal Services of Northwest Jersey will also be given to inform caregivers about senior legal topics.

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151



Chair Yoga with Saryu Dalal, Certified Yoga Instructor – Mondays, 10:15 a.m. Chair Yoga offers numerous physical benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, and balance. By practicing Chair Yoga regularly, individuals can increase their range of motion, reduce the risk of injury, and maintain or improve their overall physical fitness. For those with limited mobility or chronic health conditions, Chair Yoga can provide a gentle, low-impact way to stay active and maintain muscle tone. Saryu will guide us in this wonderful program. Pre-registration required for classes in December & January, please call 908-203-6151.



Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 p.m. Stretch your muscles and loosen your joints with this wonderful, pre-recorded program! You can remain seated while stretching your whole body. You’ll feel such a difference in just 45 minutes.

Phase 10 – Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Phase 10 is a rummy-type card game where players compete to be the first to finish completing all ten phases. No experience? No problem! We can teach you. Join us for this fun game of strategy!

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy this fresh air outdoor movement that keeps you moving in the right direction, improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating your mood, and socializing with friends (weather permitting).

Take Control with Exercise – Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m. This is an ongoing exercise program, in video form, for all skill levels that can be practiced while either standing or sitting. This program will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina.



Geri-Fit with Susan –Tuesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. (October & November). Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Weights and stretch bands provided. Bring water. Exercises are done sitting in chairs. Standing is optional. Space is limited.** This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated 2x/week, for 8 weeks (total 16 classes). Pre-registration required for classes in December & January, please call 908-203-6151.



Rediscovering Your Own Happiness with Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Happiness cannot be found, bought, given or taken in pill form. Happiness is a gift we were born with. It lives within each of us. Antonia, a Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since she was a child, will bestow some of her knowledge on how we can rediscover and enhance our happiness.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. This fast moving “board” game is full of changes as players maneuver the tiles on the table. It combines luck and strategy, with every player having a chance to win until the very end. Rummikub helps with social interaction, and mental stimulation, provides relaxation, and provides amazing fun. Time flies when you are having fun! All levels of playing ability are welcome.

Gentle Aerobics with Bina – Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. Bina will show you how to exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Practice movements that will increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen individual muscles. These exercises may help to decrease falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be done while either standing or sitting and is open to all abilities.

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah – Thursdays, 1 p.m. During this introduction to line dancing, Deborah will teach a new line dance weekly so you can become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to grow your line dancing skills.

Project Healthy Bones with Sara, Peer Leader Sponsored by Parker Life – Thursdays, 2 p.m. (September 25th – March 5, 2026). Project Healthy Bones is a strength training exercise program for older adults at risk of osteoporosis. It was developed to provide older adults with exercises that target the body’s larger muscle groups to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The program is a 24-week curriculum of exercise, nutrition, safety, drug therapy, and osteoporosis-related lifestyle factors.Advanced registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and once every year. Pre-registration is required. For more information, please call 908-203-6151.

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it does not seem like exercise. You do not need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay mentally and physically healthy. It is suitable for people with limited mobility and improves cardiovascular and muscular strength, coordination, and balance as you work through the different moves.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Mahjong is a great game to keep your brain sharp and supercharged. This club is for anyone who loves the game, wants to meet new people, and have some fun. This is not a competitive club. Join fellow center members to play this thought-provoking game. Club size is limited, registration for one time frame is required. For more information, please call: 908-203-6151.



Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Yoga sessions are uniquely different starting with the instructor on how information and teaching are imparted. Let us open our signal paths and learn another approach to finding the essence of yoga.

November 3, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, Certified Ageless Grace Educator. This exercise program is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. The program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain to include strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking. The program is intended for participants of all abilities while thoroughly engaged and seated in a chair.

November 4 – Senior Center Closed – Staff Inservice

November 5, 11 a.m. – Arthritis with Pat Taylor, LPTA, of Natural Medicine & Rehabilitation.Arthritis is a chronic debilitating and painful condition of the joints affecting more and more Americans each year. It is one of the leading disabling painful conditions in our society with hundreds of millions of dollars spent on pharmacological treatment for the painful effects of the disease. Pat will discuss different types of arthropathies, prevention, and treatment options.



November 5, 12, 19, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping with some zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. This class is achievable for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine. Build cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and working your hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves all while either standing or sitting.



November 6 & 13, 11 a.m. – Dance & Movement Series with Tom McKie. Ditch the sofa and find your inner groove with creative movements that will get you moving, grooving and laughing your way to the dance floor! Tom is back dancing with us and will teach us some new moves.

November 7, 11 a.m. – Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia with Jennifer Criado of the Greater New Jersey Alzheimer’s Association. Dementia affects more than 10% of people over 65 years old in America. This program discusses basic information on the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, the stages, risk factors, research and FDA-approved treatments.



November 10, 11 a.m. – Sleep Disorders with Mary Pudlowski of RWJ Community Health Team.Sleep is so important for our overall health! Learn the A to Zzzz’s of sleep, how to get a good night’s sleep in spite of Insomnia, all about Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and more.

November 11 – Senior Center Closed – Veterans Day

November 12, 11 a.m. – Blood Pressure Screenings with Nina Raps BSPharm, RPh, and PharmD Students from Rutgers Ernesto School of Pharmacy. Join Nina Raps and students from the Rutgers Mario Ernesto School of Pharmacy for a monthly blood pressure screening.

November 14, 11 a.m. – Somerset County Traveling Library. Are you curious about new library offerings or maybe you would like to sign up for a library card? Join Somerset County staff to sign up for a library card, get help troubleshooting technology, check out a book, or just share a favorite book you are currently reading.

November 17, 11 a.m. – Bingo with Kristina Bischof from Country Arch Care Center. Bingo is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing bingo has multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory, all with a little bit of friendly competition!

November 18, 11 a.m. – Moving Safely Through Your Community with RideWise and Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey with Sarah Chelli, Noelle Santos and Delmy Cruz. RideWise is joining us again to share more information about the transportation opportunities available to Somerset County Seniors, this time in collaboration with Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey. Sarah, Noelle and Delmy will share safety resources as well as provide information on how to be safe while walking, biking and driving.

November 19, 11 a.m. – Life Insurance Information and End of Life Resources with Kimberly Banks of Lincoln Heritage. Kimberly is coming back, by popular demand, to answer all of our insurance questions! She will discuss the different types of life insurance available to alleviate financial burden on your family.

November 20, 10 a.m. – The Benefits of Walking with Sheryl Bunca from FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center. Walking is a wonderful way to improve your physical and mental well-being! Sheryl will discuss the benefits to your cardiovascular fitness and overall health.

November 21, 11 a.m. – Drawing Portraits with Barbara Yaney. Barbara is an accomplished artist, specializing in painting and drawing. She will teach us techniques to draw beautiful and realistic portraits. Be sure to bring in a photo of someone you want to draw!



November 24, 11 a.m. – Autumn Gnome Craft. These adorable ornaments are a fun activity to do to settle into the fall season. Pre-registration is required; supplies will be provided.

November 25, 11 a.m. – Thanksgiving Party with Music by Tommy Strazza. Thanksgiving is that time of year when we gather around tables, cozy up in sweaters, and find ourselves in the delightful chaos of too many dishes and not enough counter space. Join our Quail Brook family for Thanksgiving with a performance from Tommy Strazza.



November 26, 11 a.m. – Fire Safety During the Holidays with Jennifer Costello, Kayla Pipas Keller and Susanne Dudek of Somerset County’s Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management. The holidays can be a wonderful time with family and friends. With fires in the fireplace and on the stove, there can be many potential hazards as well. Keep your house safe with tips from the experts.

November 27 & 28 – Senior Center Closed – Thanksgiving

