Newest Eagle Scout Elijah Zavatsky Honored at Court of Honor

Family, friends, teachers, troop leaders, and the township mayor gathered at Somerset Presbyterian Church on JFK Boulevard on May 22 to celebrate Elijah Zavatsky’s elevation to the rank of Eagle Scout at the ceremonial Court of Honor.

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