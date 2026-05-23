Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Newest Eagle Scout Elijah Zavatsky Honored at Court of Honor

May 23, 2026 Boy Scouts, Social

ON MY HONOR – Elijah Zavatsky recites the Scout Oath May 22 during his Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Somerset Presbyterian Church.

Family, friends, teachers, troop leaders, and the township mayor gathered at Somerset Presbyterian Church on JFK Boulevard on May 22 to celebrate Elijah Zavatsky’s elevation to the rank of Eagle Scout at the ceremonial Court of Honor.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Services For Older Adults Is Topic Of June Public Hearing

A public hearing on Somerset County provided services and programs for adults aged 60 and …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.