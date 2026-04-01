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Praise Presbyterian Church Makes Cornerstone Donation To Franklin Food Bank

April 1, 2026 Community Building, Food Bank

CORNERSTONE DONATION – Pastor Sung No of Praise Presbyterian Church presents Derek Smith, Executive Director of the Franklin Food Bank, with a $50,000 donation. (Photo: Franklin Food Bank.)

Praise Presbyterian Church of Cedar Grove Lane recently donated $50,000 to the Franklin Food Bank’s “Franklin Cares Capital Campaign.”

The donation is considered a cornerstone donation in the Food bank’s campaign to raise money for a new, larger facility, according to a press release.

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