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Point Community Church Holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt At Rutgers Prep

March 29, 2026 Religion

GATHERING EGGS – One of the many children at the Point Community Church’s Easter Egg Hunt held March 29 at Rutgers Prep on Easton Avenue.

Children aged preschool to the 8th Grade and their parents gathered at Rutgers Preparatory School March 29 for the annual Point Community Church Easter Egg Hunt.

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