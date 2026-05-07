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Planning Board Approves Somerset County Open Space Subdivision On Canal Road

May 7, 2026 Planning Board

EXPLAINING THE PLAN – Samantha DeAndrea, Director of Planning for Somerset County, tells the Planning Board about the County’s subdivision application at the May 6 meeting.

The Township Planning Board voted unanimously May 6 to approve a Somerset County application to subdivide a 32.9-acre property on Canal Road, preserving nearly 24 acres as permanent open space in the Millstone Valley Preservation Area.

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