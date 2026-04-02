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Planning Board Approves Request To Subdivide One Acre From Preserved Suydam Farm

April 2, 2026 Development, Planning Board

MAKING THE CASE – Engineer Michael Ford, foreground, testifies for a minor subdivision application at the April 1 Planning Board hearing.

The township Planning Board on April 1 approved a minor subdivision application that will carve out a 1-acre residential lot from a preserved farm along Skillman’s Lane, though not before a lively exchange over whether a future fence might undermine the rural character that one Board member said could influence their decision.

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