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School Board Acknowledges Ravally, Brundidge, Other Retirees

June 27, 2026 Education, School Board

A total of 32 school district retiring employees – including schools Superintendent John Ravally – were acknowledged at the June 23 Board of Education meeting.

Ravally, who served as Superintendent for 11 years, and Franklin High School Class of 2026 vice principal Rod Brundidge, who was with the District for 24 years, received separate commendations from the Board.

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