School Board Approves $750K In Goods And Services Purchases
June 27, 2026
Board of Education Taxes, School Board
The Board of Education at its June 23 meeting approved contracts worth $757,526.83.
The contracts approved are:
- A $4,500 professional service contract with DeMonte Therapy Services to provide Physical Therapy Services for a Franklin Township student at Katzenbach School from July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027.
- A $12,500 professional service agreement between Brookfield Schools and Franklin Township Board of Education to provide bedside instruction to Franklin Township students while hospitalized during the 2026-2027 school year.
- A $10,000 professional service contract between EI US LLC dba Learn Well and Franklin Township Board of Education to provide bedside instruction to hospitalized General Education and Special Education students during the 2026-2027 school.
- A $15,000 professional service agreement between Marlena Montgomery and Franklin Township Board of Education to provide Bilingual (Spanish) Psychological and Monolingual (English) Psychological Evaluations for Franklin Township students during the 2026-2027 school year.
- A $41,000 professional service contract with AAC & Me, LLC to provide Assistive Technology and Augmentative and Alternate Communication services at the hourly rate of $150.00, July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027.
- A $20,000 professional service agreement between Ironia Speech Therapy, LLC and Franklin Township Board of Education to provide Speech/Language Evaluations and Child Study Team services for Franklin Township students during the 2026 – 2027 school year.
- A $79,022.59 renewal quote, #023704 v1, from Arctiq for Crowdstrike Falcon Endpoint Protection Bundle for the FY27 school year.
- A $50,552.20 agreement, from FilteredNet for a 1-year renewal subscription to Linewize School Manager for the FY27 school year.
- A $65,930.76 quote from CDW-G for the renewal of Barracuda Cloud Archiving Services for the FY27 school year.
- A $40,800 quote from JAMF Software, LLC for JAMF Software.
- Approve the agreement with Apptegy, Inc. to provide communication services for website, mobile app and phone, email and text alerts through the Thrillshare Publishing Platform for the 2026-2027 school year in the amount of $29,900. This represents the first year of the optional two-year renewal of the original agreement, approved by the Board of Education on December 21.
- A $39,900 professional service agreement between Dr. Kelly of ProCare Medical Associates, LLC and Franklin Township Board of Education to serve as the district’s school physician for the 2026-2027 school year.
- An $1,800 contract between the Foundation for Educational Administration and Franklin Township Board of Education for FEA to provide a School Law Update Workshop at the Board Administrative campus.
- A $261,621.28 professional service contract with Effective School Solutions LLC and to provide Therapeutic Mental Health Services to Franklin Township School students, July 2026-June 2027.
- An $85,000 professional service contract with High Rise Healthcare Services LLC to provide 1:1 nursing/CNA services for Franklin Township students from July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027.
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