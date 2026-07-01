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Warriors On The Academic Move

June 30, 2026 Education, Higher Ed

Holly Attanasio graduated from the University of Rhode Island on May 15, 2026, with a Bachelor of Science in Textiles, Fashion Merchandising, and Design, and a minor in Business of Digital Media.  URI celebrated its Spring Commencement on the Kingston Campus from May 15-17, conferring more than 4,000 undergraduate and graduate degrees.

A total of 1,867 students, including Belle Hnasko of Somerset, have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University for the Spring 2026 semester of the 2025-2026 academic year, as announced by Margaret Ball D.M.A., the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have achieved a 3.50 grade point average (GPA) or higher and be enrolled full-time. For reference, the grade “B” equates to 3 quality points per credit, while an “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

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