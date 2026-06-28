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Township Marks America’s 250th With Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

June 28, 2026 Community Building, Franklin 250, General News

Franklin Township is ringing in America’s 250th anniversary year with its annual Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks at 6 p.m. July 2 at the Franklin Township Municipal Complex, 475 DeMott Lane

This free event is open to the general public and will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:15pm.

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