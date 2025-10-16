Planning Board Approves Hamilton Street Apartment, Retail Building

DETAIL MAN – Engineer Adnan Khan reviews some details of a proposed 3-story, mixed-use building at the October 15 Planning Board meeting.

A 3-story, mixed-use building targeted for a Hamilton Street parcel was approved October 15 by the Planning Board.

The 4,605-square-foot building will be constructed between North Dover and Baier avenues, across from Sophie’s Bistro restaurant.

Currently, the land holds a barber shop and a detached garage.

Plans call for 18 apartments and 4,605 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The apartment breakdown will be six one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units.

The Board gave the project preliminary approval in February, but held off on final site plan approval until the developed addressed a few of its concerns.

Chief among them was how the project treated the building’s corners, which were cut at a 45-degree angle.

The Board was told this was to facilitate site lines for drives coming up the side streets onto Hamilton Street.

The new design features columns at the top of the building.

Project Engineer Adnan Khan said the towers make the building look “much better than what it was originally supposed to.”

“We’ve worked very diligently between preliminary and final so that we’ve presented a plan before you that we believe is worthy of your consideration,” attorney Francis Linnus told the Board.

