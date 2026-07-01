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Backpack Drive Sponsored By Assemblyman Danielsen

July 1, 2026 Community Building, General News, State Legislature

Backpacks and school supplies for those students in need for the upcoming school year are being collected by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17).

The drive is on from now through August 21. Donations can be dropped off at a variety of sites throughout the 17th Legislative District, including:

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