New Brunswick Road Bridge Repair To Close Part Of Road

PORTION OF ROAD TO CLOSE – New Brunswick Road between Cedar Grove and Wells lanes will close around August 18 for the reconstruction of the Al’s Brook bridge.

A 46-year-old bridge deemed to be “structurally deficient” will be replaced later this month, resulting in part of the road being closed into September.

The bridge, known as K0607, carries New Brunswick Road over Al’s Brook, just east of Cedar Grove Lane and the Cedar Grove Plaza shopping center.

The work is set to start on August 18. New Brunswick Road between Cedar Grove and Wells lanes will be closed for about 33 days, Adam Slutsky, Somerset County’s Director of Engineering, said in an email.

A detour route will be posted along Cedar Grove Lane, Easton Avenue, Demott Lane, and Amwell Road, Slutsky wrote. Local access to driveways will be maintained at all times during construction, he wrote.

The $1.8 million contract for the work was awarded March 11 to CMS Construction of Plainfield, one of eight companies bidding for the work, Slutsky said.

The work will entail replacing the current two corrugated aluminum spans with a single span concrete arch, according to the plans.

“The existing bridge is in serious condition due to large deformations in the arches; these arches have been temporarily supported but further corrective actions are required,” according to the plan.

An open steel bridge railing will be installed, and New Brunswick Road’s alignment will be maintained, according to the plan.

