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FHS Sports: Watchung Hills Sweeps Warriors In Volleyball Match

April 20, 2026 Boys Volleyball, High School Sports, Sports

ASSIST LEADER – Senior Myles Elliott contributed eight assists in the Warriors’ April 20 match against Watching Hills Regional.

Watchung Hills Regional High School swept Franklin 2-0 April 20 in a boys volleyball match played at Franklin High School, improving to 4-3 on the season while dropping the Warriors to 2-8.

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