TEECS Drops College Achieve Central, 2-0, In Boys’ Volleyball

Senior Jemuel Oppong led the team with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Sophomore Jeremiah Oppong contributed 6 kills, 8 blocks and an ace.

Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s boys’ volleyball team defeated College Achieve Central 2-0 on April 20, taking both sets 25-23 and 25-17 to improve to 3-6 on the season.

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