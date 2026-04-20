Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

TEECS Drops College Achieve Central, 2-0, In Boys’ Volleyball

April 20, 2026 TEECS Sports

Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s boys’ volleyball team defeated College Achieve Central 2-0 on April 20, taking both sets 25-23 and 25-17 to improve to 3-6 on the season.

Senior Jemuel Oppong led the team with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Sophomore Jeremiah Oppong contributed 6 kills, 8 blocks and an ace.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.