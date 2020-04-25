Memorial Lights For COVID-19 Victims Unveiled At Gazebo

A series of blue lights – one representing every township resident killed by the coronavirus – is hung at the township’s cultural gazebo. (Photo: Michael Steinbrück.)

A memorial of blue lights for township victims of the coronavirus was virtually unveiled April 23 during Mayor Phil Kramer’s “town hall” meeting.

The lights were proposed by the Franklin Township Interfaith Council. The Council’s president, Alex Kharazi, said the memorial was designed to “recognize and send a message to each family that we know and we care and the we are thinking and praying for them. We also want them to know that we remember them and we pray for them.”

Kharazi said East Millstone resident Michael Steinbrück came up with the idea for the lights.

“Michael suggested we put some lights around the gazebo, and when a person is lost because of COVID 19, we will light a light,” Kharazi said.

Steinbrück said he had “deep appreciation” for the Interfaith Council, “being the son of someone very active in interfaith efforts.”

“Thank you for your support in sponsoring and supporting this,” he said to Kharazi.

Kramer asked that resident refrain from leaving mementos at the memorial.

“At most memorials like this, people will leave notes or flowers,” he said. “Due to the nature of what we’re suffering now, there’s another pain we’re going to suffer, I’m going to ask you not to do this things. Someone else is going to have to pick it up.”

“Take solace in the lights as you can,” he said.

Kharazi suggested those wishing to make donations for the memorial make them to the Interfaith Council for its PPE fundraising effort.



