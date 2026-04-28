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MacAfee Road 5th Graders Win Elementary Inventor Competition

April 28, 2026 Education, School News

A 5th Grade team from MacAfee Road School won the elementary level of the district’s annual inventors’ competition.

The team won with Project T.I.T.A.N., an invention designed to clean up ocean garbage, based on the plankton-eating basking shark.

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