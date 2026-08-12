Residents Pack Council Chamber To Blast Township’s Flock Camera Contract

Speaker after speaker urged the Township Council on Aug. 11 to cancel its contract with Flock Safety, telling officials at a packed and sometimes hostile hearing that the township’s 22 automated license plate reader cameras amount to mass surveillance of residents who have not been accused of any crime.

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