Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Residents Pack Council Chamber To Blast Township’s Flock Camera Contract

August 12, 2026 Featured, General News, Township Council

LAYING IT OUT – Township resident Frank Sciara argues against the Flock Safety cameras at the August 11 Township Council meeting. Sciara started a petition calling on the Township Council to cancel the contract.

Speaker after speaker urged the Township Council on Aug. 11 to cancel its contract with Flock Safety, telling officials at a packed and sometimes hostile hearing that the township’s 22 automated license plate reader cameras amount to mass surveillance of residents who have not been accused of any crime.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Council Commemorates India’s 80th Independence Day

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION – Township Councilmen Ram Anbarasan and Shubhendu Singh (left to right) present the Council’s …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.