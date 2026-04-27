Life Story: Phyllis A. Nover, 83; Executive Secretary, Volunteer

Phyllis A. Nover, of Somerset passed away on April 25 at the Parker at Somerset Rehabilitation Center. She was 83.

Born in Newark and raised in Irvington, she lived in Union, Linden and Edison before moving to Somerset 2004.

Phyllis was an experienced executive secretary who worked for various companies throughout New Jersey before her retirement. She also volunteered her time working at a thrift shop in Flemington whose proceeds went to benefit women in need. She was also a member of Hadassah.

She enjoyed playing various card games and mahjong, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Stuart Nover; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Alison Saperstein of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and Daniel and Maryann Saperstein of Flemington, NJ; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and David Wald of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brother, Arnold Meyer of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Evan, Dylan, Alex, Ryan and Kaitlyn, and great-grandson, Cameron.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Interment was in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin.

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