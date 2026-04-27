Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Life Story: Phyllis A. Nover, 83; Executive Secretary, Volunteer

April 27, 2026 Obituaries

Phyllis A. Nover, of Somerset passed away on April 25 at the Parker at Somerset Rehabilitation Center. She was 83.

Born in Newark and raised in Irvington, she lived in Union, Linden and Edison before moving to Somerset 2004.

Phyllis was an experienced executive secretary who worked for various companies throughout New Jersey before her retirement. She also volunteered her time working at a thrift shop in Flemington whose proceeds went to benefit women in need. She was also a member of Hadassah.

She enjoyed playing various card games and mahjong, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Stuart Nover; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Alison Saperstein of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and Daniel and Maryann Saperstein of Flemington, NJ; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and David Wald of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brother, Arnold Meyer of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Evan, Dylan, Alex, Ryan and Kaitlyn, and great-grandson, Cameron.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Interment was in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin.

Your Thoughts

comments

Check Also

Life Story: Jon O. Petrushev, 51; Formerly Of Somerset

Jon O. Petrushev, 51, passed away on April 21 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.