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No Injuries Reported In Hamilton Street Shooting

May 2, 2026 Crime, Crime News

SECURING THE SCENE – A Franklin Township Police officer runs crime scene tape in front of a Hamilton Street business May 1 after a reported shooting.

There were no reported injuries in a May 1 shooting incident on Hamilton Street, police said.

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