Life Story: Y Thanh Lam, 86; Vietnam War Veteran

Y Thanh Lam of Somerset passed away on January 23 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. He was 86 years old.

Born and raised in South Vietnam, he grew up in a full household with eight siblings. Shortly after finishing high school, he met his loving wife Le Huynh. They would go on to marry in 1958. Mr. Lam served his country of south Vietnam fighting alongside the United States military during the Vietnam War. After the conflict, Mr. Lam and his wife would have seven children. In 1994, he would immigrate to the United States and settle in Somerset, where he and his family would reside for 30 years.

Mr. Lam was very religious and practiced Buddhism throughout his entire life. As a dedicated member of the Buddhist community, he would frequently donate and volunteer time to various temples in the greater North Jersey and New York areas. During his free time Mr. Lam enjoyed staying busy around the house. He would garden and cook with the children. He was a provider by nature. Mr. Lam enjoyed spending time with his many loving grandchildren and his four cats.

Mr. Lam is predeceased by his loving wife, Le Huynh, and his eight siblings

Mr. Lam is survived by his sons, Son Lam, Hung Lam, Dung Lam, and Steven Lam. His daughters, Van Lam, Jennie Lam, and Sarina Lam. He is also survived by 39 loving grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A formal visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. January 26 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will be held 10:20-11:30 a.m. January 27 at the Gleaon Funeral Home, with a cremation and committal to follow at Franklin Memorial Park.

