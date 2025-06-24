Life Story: Rita Lazofsky, 84; Was NYC Teacher

Rita (Lerner) Lazofsky of Somerset died at Stein Assisted Living in Somerset on June 22. She was 84.

Born in Manhattan, NY, Mrs. Lazofsky resided in Brooklyn, NY for most of her life, before moving to Somerset 18 months ago.

Prior to her retirement in 2005, she was a middle school teacher for 30 years with the Brooklyn, NY Board of Education. Mrs. Lazofsky was a member of the National Teachers Association as well as the NYC Teachers Association.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Adam Lazofsky and his wife Janet and Amy Merges and her husband Kevin; one brother, William Lerner and his wife Marcia, and four grandchildren, Abby and Sam Lazofsky and Hannah and David Merges.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. June 25 in Temple Beth-El, 1489 Hamilton Street. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to the time of the services.

Interment will follow at Montefiore Cemetery, Queens, NY.

