In Your Opinion: Vote For Shanel Robinson In CD_12 Democratic Primary

By Richard F Rodgers, Chair of the the JFK Club Elections Committee, and the JFK Club Executive Committee: Deana Luchs, Arnold Schmidt, Linda Powell, Vanessa Davenport, Ron Murph, Bernadette Maher, Michele Rollino, Kiki Anastosokos, Isaiah Thompson, Teresa Ford, and Ron Jordan.

We strongly support Shanel Robinson in the Democratic Primary for the U.S. Congress seat representing the 12 Congressional District. (Column B-11 on the ballot). She is the Right Choice for the U.S. Congress here in CD-12. Here’s why:

Shanel Robinson is the experienced leader we need in Congress right now. This is a critical election that demands public office experience. Our nation’s democracy hangs in balance; America is depending on us to get this right!

Shanel has spent her life fighting for us. She made history as the first black woman to serve as Somerset County Commissioner Director.

As a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Shanel is established in looking at leadership challenges through the prism of a mission. Unfortunately, the mission to improve your life (as she would tell you) has lost its way under the current administration in Washington! Shanel will focus on bringing the necessary leadership skill set to a complex world with an ever-growing list of critical issues. More importantly, she will continue fighting for solutions to improve the quality of life for all of her constituents, always with an eye on “Mission Accomplished.”

Shanel’s leadership platform in Congress will include fighting against critical, anti-democratic issues and for our rights, such as:

Abolishing ICE and Stopping Trump

Affordability: Ensuring we can take care of our families, making groceries, gas, housing, and medicines more affordable.

Fighting for “Medicare for all” in the healthcare battle, so that no one must choose among seeing a doctor, purchasing essential medications, and buying groceries.

Shanel’s accomplishments as Somerset County Commissioner Director are too numerous to detail here, but for conciseness these 3 top the list:

fought for and continues to fight for working families struggling with the cost of living;

expanded access to critical services for communities too often left behind, and

steered Somerset County through one of the most challenging and serious public health crises during the Covid epidemic in over a generation.

Her tenure in elected office spans from her hometown community of Franklin, where she was a community organizer and active Democrat who served as Township Council person, then as our Deputy Mayor, to Somerset County government, today serving as a Commissioner and then Commissioner Director for nearly a total of 8 years.

Shanel’s accomplishments are best summed up by her Commissioner colleagues who say she is a leader. They were quoted back in March, in the media (Insider NJ), as saying ,“We have watched Shanel make the tough calls, build unlikely coalitions, and deliver concrete results for real people. Washington needs more of that.”

We firmly believe the Right Choice in this Election is Shanel Robinson. Vote Column B-11 on the ballot. Thank you for your support!

Please be reminded Early Voting begins on Tuesday, May 26 – Sunday, May 31. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Please vote…and vote for Shanel Robinson Column B-11 and all Democrats on the ballot.

We are local community leaders and stakeholders of the Democratic Party here in Franklin Township who believe we have an obligation and a duty to share with you the effective leadership profile that defines Shanel Robinson.

Your Thoughts

comments