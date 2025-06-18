Life Story: Susan Kane, 72; Loved The Outdoors

Susan Kane passed away on June 15 at Care One Somerset Valley Care Center in Bound Brook. She was 72 years old.

Susan was born and raised in Edison to the late Harry and Dorothy (Brause) Willis. She attended the local Edison school system and graduated from high school. She moved shortly after to Somerset where she met her loving husband and forever partner Garry Kane. She worked for Central Jersey Wrecking for many years as an administrative assistant before her retirement in 2023.

Susan loved the outdoors. Whether it was maintaining her garden or going on hiking trips, Susan always valued her time outside. She would take trips with her sister Nancy to various parts of upstate New York and New Hampshire to go hiking and camping. Susan was also an animal lover. She adored her dog Molly and cat Sunny. Susan will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Garry Kane.

She is survived by her sister Nancy Novotnak.

Cremation services are being handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.

