Life Story: Charles Leuthauser, 85; Longtime Member Of Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department

Mr. Charles Leuthauser passed away peacefully on May 3 at his home in Somerset, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years old.

Born on January 30, 1941, in Summit, Charles was the son of the late Rudolph Warren Leuthauser and Eleanor (Lunn) Leuthauser. He was raised in Summit and attended Summit High School. Following his graduation, he pursued higher education at Lehigh University, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in engineering.

Charles began his professional career as an engineer with RCA, later continuing his work as an electrical engineer at Microwave Semiconductor. It was there that he met his beloved wife, Susan (Schwab) Leuthauser. The two were married in 1985 and shared 40 wonderful years together.

In 1984, Charles settled in Somerset, where he built the family home in which he and Sue created a lifetime of cherished memories.

A man deeply committed to service, Charles dedicated much of his life to his community. He was a lifelong member of the Oldwick Fire Department, beginning his service in 1965. After moving to Somerset, he joined the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department in 1985, where he remained an active and devoted member for over forty years.

Charles was known for his sharp intellect, resourcefulness, and generous spirit. A true handyman and jack of all trades, he could fix nearly anything—whether electrical, plumbing, or household repairs. He was an active member of a HAM Radio Club and had a passion for motorcycles, even purchasing a slingshot bike at the age of 80. Charles also enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his wife to Lake George, New York, and Wildwood, and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Gary Leuthauser, Warren Leuthauser, and Jane Leuthauser.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Susan (Schwab) Leuthauser; his two daughters, Kay Mackey (Brian) and Brooke Bowden; his step-son Glenn Streeter (Laurie), and his six adoring grandchildren, Michael, Justin, Bethaney, Jason, Jack, and Joshua.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. June 27 at the Middlebush Fire House.

Charles will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his service to others, and the lasting impact he made on all who knew him.

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