Life Story: Susan Dorothy Goldey, 79; Longtime High School Spanish Teacher

Susan Dorothy Goldey, 79, passed away March 17.

Susan Goldey was born to the late parents, William and Dorothy Goldey, in Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City on August 30, 1946. She was raised in Jersey City and resided in Somerset for many years.

Susan attended public schools in Jersey City and graduated from Douglass College (Rutgers) in 1967 with a BA in Spanish. She received her Master’s from Rutgers in 1976.

“Senorita Goldey” taught Spanish in East Brunswick High School and South River High School, but spent most of her career in South Plainfield. Susan worked at South Plainfield High School for 30 years, where she taught Spanish and ESL and was the team leader. In 2003 she was awarded Teacher of the Year.

After retiring, Ms. Goldey became interested in historic preservation and earned a Certificate in Historic Preservation from Drew University. She served as Secretary on the Franklin Township Historic Preservation Advisory Commission for 13 years. She was an active member of the JFK Democratic Club and Committeeeoman in District 15. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling. She will be sadly missed by all.

Surviving is her sister Carol Lynne Rzeczkowski and her husband Alfred, nieces Sherrie Spalthoff and Kristen Terris, and nephew David Rzeczkowski.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.

Interment will be private.

Donations can be made to Somerset County Regional Animal Shelter, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com

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