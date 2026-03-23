Life Story: Sugrim Jegroo; Known For Work Ethic

Mr. Sugrim Jegroo passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Somerset on March 19.

Sugrim was born and raised in Guyana, where he spent his early years before immigrating to Canada in 1976. It was there that he met the love of his life, his beloved wife, Appama. In 1979, they moved to the United States and ultimately made their home in Franklin Township, where they built a life centered on family.

Upon arriving in the United States, Sugrim began working in maintenance at Garvin in Bound Brook. He later joined ShopRite in Hillsborough, where he dedicated over 30 years as a maintenance worker. Known for his reliability and strong work ethic, he remained a valued employee until his retirement in 2025.

Sugrim was a true homebody who found his greatest happiness in the company of his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and took pride in supporting his loved ones in any way he could. In his leisure time, he enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and going to the movies with his wife and grandchildren. After a long day’s work, he found simple pleasure in relaxing with two or three Heineken beers.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Reggie, Manny, Joshua, Samuel and Simon

Sugrim is survived by his loving wife of many years, Appama Jegroo; his cherished daughter, Annie Raju, and his two beloved grandchildren, Ayden and Anaya.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a formal visitation from 6-9 p.m. March 26 at Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. March 27 at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow at Franklin Memorial Park.

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