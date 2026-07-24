Life Story: William Csehi, 74; Was Union Carpenter

Mr. William Csehi passed away on July 22 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick at the age of 74.

Mr. Csehi was born in New Brunswick and raised in the Somerset section of Franklin Township. He graduated from St. Ladislaus grammar school and Franklin Township High School. He remained a lifetime resident of Franklin Township.

As a child he loved spending time at the family home in Midway Beach. His love for the shore continued into his adulthood. He and his wife, Rubye frequently spent time in South Seaside Park.

He had a lengthy career as a union carpenter before retiring at 55 years old. Mr. Csehi enjoyed his retirement traveling to see family.

He was a member of the Sportsman Rod and Gun Club and hunting enthusiast. He enjoyed cooking and would volunteer to cook for various club get togethers. He would also cook and bring meals to many of his elderly family members. Mr. Csehi also frequently travelled to the Carolinas and other locations throughout the country to visit with family members.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Elizabeth Csehi. He was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Csehi.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mrs. Rubye Csehi. He is also survived by his siblings, Joanne Kuhn and Arlene Spinelli and her husband Lawrence, along with his extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends.

Visiting will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. July 28 at Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. July 29 at the funeral home. Please arrive by 10:30 AM.

All services will conclude at the funeral home.

lease consider a contribution in Mr. Csehi’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org

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