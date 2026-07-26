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Township Council Approves $270K In Purchases

July 26, 2026 Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

The purchases of $270,251 in goods and services were approved July 14 by the Township Council.

Approved were:

  • A contract worth $13,125.55 to Atlantic Tactical of NJ on Worlds Fair Drive for police department patrol rifle accessories.
  • A contract worth $89,821 to Nielsen Ford of Morristown for Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.
  • A contract worth $49,854.70 to Nielsen Ford of Morristown for a Ford F-150 police vehicle.
  • A contract worth $33,659.45 to East Coast Emergency Lighting of Flemington for the outfitting of a Ford F-150 Responder police vehicle.
  • A contract worth $19,660 to GovConnection, Inc. of Rockville, Md. for 10 MacBook Pro laptop computers for use at the Franklin Township Youth Center.
  • A 3-year contract worth $64,131 to StarNet Solutions, Inc. of Farmingdale for cybersecurity services.

The Council also voted to reject the two bids received for the East Millstone water main installation project as they were more than was allocated for the project.

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