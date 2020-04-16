Life Story: Stephen Farkas, 90; Member Of New Brunswick High School Sports Hall Of Fame

Stephen Farkas, of Somerset, formerly of Milltown, passed away April 16 after a courageous fight with COVID19.

Steve was born July 7, 1929, in New Brunswick, NJ, the son of Joseph (Josef) Farkas and Esther (Ester) Kara Farkas. He graduated from New Brunswick High School and The College of New Jersey (then called Trenton State Teachers’ College).

Steve’s career in education included positions as physical education teacher, vice principal, and assistant to the superintendent. Most of these positions were in the New Brunswick School System. Steve also worked as a high school football referee and as a high school track coach (coaching one of the first racially integrated track teams in the area).

Steve was inducted into the New Brunswick High School Sports Hall of Fame, and honored for his lifetime achievements in sports and for his influence on countless students.

Steve served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He received the National Defense Service medal and the Good Conduct medal. His primary responsibility was the recreation program for troops preparing to go overseas. These duties included everything from mowing the officers’ golf course to leading his troops to a national basketball tournament.

On November 27, 1954, Steve married the love of his life, E. Grace Timko Farkas. Steve and Grace were an inseparable duo, advising church youth group, working at church fairs, singing in the choir, and participating in small dramatic productions. They traveled the world and especially loved going to Atlantic City. They hosted hundreds of family parties and picnics, where Steve was renowned for “Sutni Szalonna.”

Steve was an honorable and generous man, not afraid to shed a few tears. He was a man of faith and of family. Steve leaves behind his wife E. Grace Farkas, of Somerset (formerly of Milltown,); son Daniel Farkas of Clearwater, FL; daughter Stephanie Salinas of Westwood, MA and her husband Nehemias Salinas; grandson Benjamin Salinas of Providence, RI; grandson Stephen Salinas of East Somerville, MA and his wife Laura Salinas; great-grandson Samuel Salinas of East Somerville, MA; and a large family and extended family.

Services will be held when it is safe to do so. For now, friends and family are invited to leave remembrances at

http://www.gleasonfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4189550/Farkas-Stephen-/view-condolences.php

Grateful to the staff at Spring Hills of Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, the family invites donations in memory of Stephen Farkas to: Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, American Nurses Foundation, PO Box 504342, St. Louis, MO 63150-4342, https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/programs/coronavirus-response-fund/; OR Thrive Global – First Responders First, www.thriveglobal.com/categories/first-responders-first/.



