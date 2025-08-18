Life Story: Sheila Ramdass, 75; Was Beloved Nanny

Sheila Ramdass, 75, passed away peacefully on August 13 at her daughter’s home in Somerset.

Born on August 28, 1949, in Trinidad, West Indies, to the late Nagar and Rosanna (Bookal) Lalloo, Sheila spent her early years in Union Village. After marrying, she moved to Vessigny Village, then moved to La Brea, Trinidad. In 1995, she immigrated to the United States, first making her home in Franklin Park before settling in Somerset.

Sheila dedicated many years to caring for children as a beloved nanny. She was a faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Somerset, where she joyfully sang in worship. She found great happiness in gardening, traveling, and, above all, spending cherished moments with her family.

Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Reuben Francis Ramdass.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Anne Mohammed and her husband Patrick, and Nadia Julianna Ramdass; her sons, Reuben Frances Ramdass Jr., and Daren Paul Ramdass and his wife Jessica; her brothers, David Lalloo, Danny Lalloo, and Curtis Kalla; her sisters, Indra Vidal and her husband Eddie, and Pamela Boodsingh and her husband Neil; her treasured grandchildren, Gabrielle, Matthew, Joshua, Ryan, Cade, Zackery, and Han, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members who will miss her deeply.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 11 a.m. to noon August 24 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 37 Matilda Avenue.

A funeral service will follow at the church.

All services will be concluded at the church under the direction and care of the Gleason Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Rutgers Cancer Institute. Make check payable to RUF-CINJ and mail to: CINJ Development (Philanthropy) Office, PO Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Donations can also be made online at https://give.rutgersfoundation.org/fund-for-cinj/14899.html

Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Sheila Ramdass.

